Police appeal after NI delivery driver beaten with metal pole and struck with masonry

Detectives are investigating what they have described as a paramilitary-style attack on a man in the Clady area on Friday evening.

Police received a report shortly after 7.50pm that a delivery driver had arrived at an address on Urney Road where he was subsequently approached by two masked men.

Detective Constable Watkin said: “One of the men was reported to be armed with a metal pole while the second male brandished what was described as a small handgun.

“The suspect with the metal pole used it to smash a window of the man’s van and demanded he get out of his vehicle. The victim, aged in his twenties, got out of his vehicle and he was subsequently struck with the pole, and kicked and punched to his head and face a number of times.

“It was reported a piece of masonry was thrown at the victim’s knees a number of times by one of the suspects. Both suspects then left.

“This was a vicious and sustained attack on a man who was out doing his job and, understandably, he has been left badly shaken. The victim attended hospital having suffered a number of injuries, including to his back, knees and legs.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish a motive, including that this may have been a paramilitary-style attack.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Urney Road area last night around 7.30pm, or anyone who has information which may help our investigation to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2179 of 01/11/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime