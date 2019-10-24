Police appeal after serious sex assault

Detectives have appealed for information following a report of a serious sexual assault on a woman in Co Londonderry.

The incident is said to have taken place in the Church Place area of Kilrea around 8.30pm on Wednesday as the woman walked along a laneway.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the unknown male involved to contact detectives at Ballymoney on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1779 23/10/19.

SDLP MLA John Dallat said the attack has “created fear in the community” and has also appealed for anyone with information to cooperate with the police “in having the assailant arrested and brought to justice”.

Mr Dallat said: “An attack of this nature is shocking and the individual needs to be caught. No woman should have this experience wherever they live.”