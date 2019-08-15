Police appeal for further information after arresting a 20 year old male on suspicion of burglary

Detectives are investigating a series of four burglaries in North Belfast

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said, “While we have made an arrest I would still appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the areas around the Ponsonby Avenue area between 4.30pm and 6.45pm on Thursday 8th August, or in the Carlisle Square, Thomas Street and Lancaster Street areas of North Belfast between 3am and 5am on Tuesday 13 August, to contact detectives at Musgrave Station on 101 quoting reference number 589 of 9 August 2019.

Detectives investigating a series of four burglaries in North Belfast have arrested a 20 year old male on suspicion of burglary

“Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

“I would also like to remind residents to make home security part of their daily routine as part of efforts to reduce and prevent burglaries.

“Make sure to close, lock and check all windows and doors before you leave the house or go to bed. Get into the habit of doing this every day and make sure to get everyone in the house involved. The more you make this part of your daily routine, the less chance you have of being targeted by opportunistic burglars.

“It’s also critically important that if you see something on your street or in your neighbourhood that doesn’t look right then let us know. Don’t wait. Pick up the phone and give us the information as soon as you can. We have caught burglars in the act because someone called us straightaway. We have stopped vans with stolen goods on-board because someone called us straightaway. The sooner we know, the faster we can respond and the safer your neighbourhood will be.”