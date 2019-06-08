Police appeal for help in investigation of murder of Pat McCormick

Police investigating the suspected murder of 55-year-old William McCormick, known as Pat, have issued a fresh appeal for information - and have asked the public to be on the lookout for discarded clothing or his phone.

The PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder have also advised the public against conducting searches of their own.

Photo supplied by PSNI

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery said: “The community in the local area (Comber) may hold vital information which could help to establish the circumstances surrounding Pat’s disappearance.

“I would like to thank the community for the help they have provided so far and would appeal to those with any information to contact detectives.

“We have conducted a number of searches in the local area and further searches will be conducted in the coming days with the use of specialist Search Advisers and specially trained Search Teams.

“I am conscious that Pat’s friends and members of the public want to help us find him, however, I would advise against them conducting searches themselves and leave this to the police.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Montgomery makes his appeal for witnesses in front of a picture of Pat McCormick. Pic: Pacemaker Press

“I am heavily reliant on the public to provide me with information that can help me find Pat.

“On the night of Pat’s disappearance, he was wearing a beige jacket, blue jeans and brown brogue shoes. If you are out walking in the area and see any discarded clothing, particularly the beige jacket, blue jeans or brown brogues, please contact detectives.

“Pat’s phone hasn’t been used from 30th May and it remains unaccounted for. It’s an iPhone SE so if you’re out and about and see this phone lying somewhere, please let me know. It could be broken, smashed or in pieces.

“If you have any information no matter how insignificant it may seem please contact detectives and pass it on to them.”