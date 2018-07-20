Police appeal for info on white van petrol bomber

Shocking video footage of a rioter throwing a petrol bomb at a van windscreen in Londonderry has sparked a fresh police appeal for information.

The incident took place around 8.30pm on July 12 during several days of disturbances and sectarian attacks involving republican youths.

In a statement released on Friday, a PSNI spokesman said: “This video clip depicts a rioter throwing an ignited petrol bomb at a moving white transit van as it travelled down Lecky Road in and around the location of the Bogside Inn.

“This was a particularly shocking incident and police would appeal for any information surrounding this.”

He added: “We are appealing to any members of public with any information to phone 101 quoting reference number 964 of 13/07/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”