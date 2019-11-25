Police appeal for information after motorcyclist injured in Newtownabbey collision

A motorcyclist was injured in a road traffic collision in Newtownabbey on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the ‘hit and run’ incident.

A PSNI Newtownabbey spokesperson said: “On 23/11/19 at approximately 13.20 hours, a silver Hyundai i10 collided with a motorcyclist in the vicinity of West Crescent/ Rathmore Drive, Newtownabbey. Unfortunately the motorcyclist was injured as a result.

“Where you in the area at the time? Did you witness this? Do you have dash cam footage?

“If you have information which could assist police in their enquiries please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 810 of 23/11/19.”