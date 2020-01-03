Police appeal for information following an aggravated burglary at residential premises

Detectives in Omagh are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary at residential premises in the McIvor Villas area in the early hours of this morning (Friday 3rd January).

Detective Sergeant McSharry said: “At around 5am, it was reported that two men wearing balaclavas and gloves forced their way into a house in the area. It was reported one of the men was armed with a suspected handgun and the other was armed with a baseball bat. The men threatened one man in his 60s and a 19 year old male inside the property, demanding money from them during the incident. The males left empty handed and are believed to have made off in a dark coloured VW Passat from the scene.

“Both males were not injured but left badly shaken. Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 180 03/01/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”