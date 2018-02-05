Police appeal for witnesses to fatal Dungannon collision

Police investigating a road collision that claimed the life of a man in Dungannon have issued a fresh appeal of information.

Edmundas Cizauskas, 46, who was originally from Lithuania but had lived in the Dungannon area for a number of years, died after being struck by an unknown vehicle on the Killyman Road last Tuesday.

The collision occurred around 7.50pm close to the junction with Cunninghams Lane and the vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

Inspector John McKenna has called on the driver, or vehicle occupants, “to do the right thing” and come forward.

“I am also appealing for any drivers who ... have dash cams on their vehicles to check their footage, and anyone who was travelling on the Killyman Road ... who witnessed anything to contact Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1263 of 30/01/18.”