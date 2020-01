Police are appealing for information in relation to an assault which occurred in Carrickfergus town centre on Sunday, January 19.

The PSNI said the attack happened sometime between 9.00pm and 10.00pm in the vicinity of the Nationwide Bank, Market Place.

A police spokesperson said: “Were you in the area at that time, did you see anything suspicious?

“If you have any information in relation to this incident please call 101 reference number 1647 19/01/20.”