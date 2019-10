Police are appealing to the Larne community to keep an eye on their elderly neighbours.

It follows a report that someone was knocking at the door and trying the door handle of a 91-year-old woman’s home in the Larne area earlier today (Tuesday).

Larne PSNI stated: “This is a reminder to look out for the elderly members of our community.

“We will be asking our Crime Prevention Officer to follow up with this female to ensure she has appropriate safety measures in place.”