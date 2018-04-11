Police arrest four men after van theft

Four men have been arrested after a stolen van crashed in north Belfast.

The vehicle, which had been stolen from outside a supermarket in Crumlin earlier in the afternoon, struck a parked car before colliding with a wall on the Crumlin Road at around 2.45pm.

Sergeant Walsh, Belfast District Support Team (DST), said: “We received notification from our colleagues in Antrim that a stolen vehicle was making its way towards Belfast from Crumlin.

“Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle travelling at high speed in heavy traffic. Thankfully we were quickly able to locate the van on the Crumlin Road and arrest the occupants on suspicion of a range of offences including dangerous driving.

“A number of DST officers involved in the arrests were assaulted by the suspects, who were then further arrested for assault on police. The detained males, aged 18, 19, 20 and 21 remain in custody this evening.”