The P.S.N.I. has arrested a 40 year-old man on suspicion of the murder of

The man is currently in custody at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Mr. Ogle, a 45 year-old father of two, suffered 11 stab wounds to the back and a fractured skull, in a violent attack in Cluan Place, east Belfast on Sunday January 27.

Mr. Ogle's funeral took place at Covenant Love Church, Albertbridge Road and his burial in Roselawn Cemetery.