Police have arrested a person in connection with hoax bomb calls in Antrim.

Detailing the operation in a post on the PSNI Antrim Facebook page, a police spokesperson said: “Antrim Neighbourhood Policing Team took action this morning against a prolific hoax bomb caller in the town.

“Hoax calls are a huge drain on resources across all emergency services and could potentially put lives at risk! One person has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”