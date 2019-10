This is what an 87-year-old woman woke up to one morning this week.

A post on PSNI Craigavon said: "This is the garden fence of an 87-year-old lady.

The broken fence that an elderly woman found

"The area is notorious for youths hanging about, they always claim they are doing nothing wrong."

But the post has a serious message for parents.

"If you are a parent speak to your kids about respect - if they wouldn't do this they may influence a person who would."