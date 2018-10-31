Police at scene of security alert in Omagh Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A number of homes have been evacuated in Omagh following the discovery of a suspicious object. Police are at the scene of the security alert on the Riverview Road. A PSNI spokesperson said the object is currently being examined. There are no further details at present. Barry McElduff will not be prosecuted over Kingsmill social media post Two intoxicated males armed with weapons rob man at NI train station