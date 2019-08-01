Police attacked during second night of disorder at New Lodge

Police were attacked with petrol bombs in a second night of disorder in the New Lodge area of Belfast.

PSNI Superintendent Melanie Jones said the disorder is “unacceptable and it must stop”.

This comes after masonry and paint bombs were thrown at police attempting to gather evidence of criminality and anti-social behaviour at a republican bonfire site on Tuesday evening in north Belfast.

Following last night’s disorder, Superintendent Melanie Jones said, “It is critical that the people who choose to engage in this dangerous, criminal anti-social behaviour understand that it is unacceptable and it must stop.

“We don’t want anyone injured or worse. We want people to take responsibility. We want residents to feel safe in their own homes.

“I would also ask any local residents who have had their home or property damaged as a result of these incidents to contact police on 101, or alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

She continued: “While some of our vehicles have been damaged in these recent incidents, thankfully no members of the public or police officers have been injured. This reckless, criminal behaviour poses an unacceptable danger to members of the public, police officers and indeed those who are engaged in this activity.

“From Monday evening, we have deployed additional resources, including local officers, supported by our tactical support group and evidence gathering colleagues in the area.

“Local officers are currently reviewing video footage and are following definite lines of enquiry as we work to identify those involved, who can expect to be the subject of further police investigation and action.””

The PSNI Superintendent continued: “There is a huge responsibility on parents and guardians to prevent young people from becoming involved or caught up in these activities. To keep young people safe and ensure they don’t get involved or harmed by this activity, it is critical that parents and guardians know where their children and young people are, who they are with, what they are doing and what they are arranging on their social media accounts.

“We will continue to deploy additional resources in the area and work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to address the issue.”

She added: “I am also appealing to anyone with any information about this criminal anti-social behaviour and disorder to contact police on 101, or alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”