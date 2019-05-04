Police call for vigilance in preventing ATM thefts over Bank Holiday weekend

Police have renewed their appeal for the public help in preventing ATM thefts.

They urged the public to report suspicious activity over the bank holiday weekend

Detective Superintendent Rachel Shields said: “In relation to ATM attacks, we have seen the positive result of the community and police successfully working together to tackle crime over the past week.

“However, this does not mean we will become complacent. We continue to focus on doing everything we can to catch those responsible and prevent further thefts of ATMs.

“We will have local police patrolling areas at night which could be vulnerable to an attack and detectives remain dedicated to investigating the thefts that have taken place.

“I would also appeal to the public to remain vigilant over the weekend. If you see anything suspicious, including seeing any unusual activity, people or vehicles loitering in areas close to ATMs, let us know. If you hear machinery late at night or in the early hours please call us on the non-emergency number 101 or 999 if you think a crime is in progress. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

She also asked those using heavy machinery to be vigilant: “I would also reiterate our appeal to anyone who owns or uses heavy plant machinery - please take every possible step to secure and immobilise your machinery.

“If criminals cannot steal diggers and other similar machinery, they cannot tear out ATMs.

“Every single one of these attacks impacts the community significantly - denying access to money and on many occasions causing inconvenience as the shop or filling station is forced to close for repair. This remains a key priority for us.”