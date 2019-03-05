Police car extensively damaged in ‘vicious and targeted attack’

PSNI officers are hunting arsonists who caused extensive damage to a police car during a “vicious and targeted attack” in Co Down last night.

The vehicle was parked outside a property in Kilkeel at around 9:30pm when it was vandalised and set on fire.

A picture of the damaged car was posted on the PSNI Newry & Mourne Facebook page along with an appeal for members of the public to help police bring those responsible to justice.

“While our crew in Kilkeel were dealing with a domestic incident in the area of Slieveshan Park at around 21:30 hours, the police car parked up outside was subject to a vicious and targeted attack by a person or persons intent on destroying it,” the post said.

“These thoughtless people smashed through the rear window and started a fire in the boot compartment with complete disregard of causing a potential explosion in this built up area. Fortunately we were able to call upon our colleagues in the Fire and Rescue Service to extinguish the blaze, however the car was no longer able to be used.”

The post added: “Due to these idiotic actions there is now one less police vehicle available to us to use and as a service we need these crucial resources to keep everyone safe.

“We will be robustly investigating this arson to YOUR police vehicle. If you can offer us any assistance in our investigation please get in touch by dialing 101 using the reference number 1373 on 04/03/19.”