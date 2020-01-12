Police Chief blasts driver recorded speeding at 127mph as 'disgraceful' - adding 'I wonder what the Judge will think of the excuse he offered?'

Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin has commented on social media about the frightening speed recorded by a driver this morning in Co Antrim.
Initially in a Tweet @PSNI Road Policing said: "RPU (Road Protection Unit) officers detected this speed near Randalstown this morning.
"The drivers excuse was they were late for Vertigo.
"Should have left earlier."
A short time later Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin Tweeted: "This is a disgraceful speed.
"@PoliceServiceNI officers detected someone driving at today. 127MPH!
"This driver risked his own life, any passengers he had, & also posed a real risk to the lives of other road users.
"I wonder what the Judge will think of the excuse he offered?"