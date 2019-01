The P.S.N.I. is concerned for the safety of a missing Northern Ireland man who was last seen since early this morning.

Steven Reed was last seen wearing a blue Super Dry jacket, navy jeans and navy boots.

MISSING - Steven Theed.

"Steven's family have not heard from Steven since early this morning and are becoming concerned for his safety," said the P.S.N.I.

"We are looking for Steven as a missing person and the family would be very grateful if you could help us locate him," they added.