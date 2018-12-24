Police contacted about organised fight

Police have issued an appeal to parents after receiving a report that an organised fight was due to take place in Glengormley at the weekend.

Officers took to social media on Friday evening in a bid to diffuse the situation.

It is understood the altercation was organised by young people from the Glengormley area and youths from north Belfast.

Police were informed of the potential use of weapons, including knuckle dusters.

Appealing to parents, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We are taking this extremely seriously and will not tolerate any such behaviour.

“If youths are located with weapons, or taking part in any anti-social behaviour, we will be dealing with it robustly.

“We appeal to the parents of Newtownabbey. Do you know where your kids are this evening? Are you 100 per cent sure you trust that where they say they’re going, is actually where they’re going?”

The spokesperson added: “Just because you left them off somewhere, doesn’t mean they’ll stay there.

“Please don’t have us call you from custody, or worse, hospital.

“To the youths involved: do you understand the consequences of your actions? A criminal record can and will affect your future: employment opportunities will be limited, and if you’ve thought of travelling to the likes of the USA or Australia, think again.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated by police.”