Police dealt with large group of drunk and fighting teens in Carrickfergus

Police are calling on parents to help tackle anti-social behaviour in Carrickfergus.

The appeal comes after PSNI officers dealt with a very large group of teenagers who were drunk and fighting in the town at the weekend.

Detailing the activity in a social media post on Saturday night, PSNI Carrick stated: “Young guys beating other young guys and girls! These are your kids. My advice get out of your house and come and get your children now

“We are moving into the area with a large police presence, if we catch your child fighting they are going to custody. We have identified a few children already. While we waste our time parenting your children, we can’t get on with detecting drink drivers before they kill someone or people breaking into houses.

“Do you know where your child is.... no? Please find out!”