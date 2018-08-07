Police enquiries ongoing into ‘Nazi-like’ leaflets in Larne

Police enquiries are continuing into the distribution of alleged “Nazi’-like propaganda” leaflets in the Craigyhill area of Larne.

The material was drawn to the PSNI’s attention by Larne Alliance member Danny Donnelly.

Leaflets have been delivered to some homes in Larne.

In a statement, Mr Donnelly said: “Last week I was contacted by a resident in Craigyhill who was shocked to have found a Nazi-like propaganda leaflet on the street.

“After further investigation it became clear that these leaflets calling for a ‘New British Union’ have been delivered to some homes in Craigyhill.

“The leaflets are stark and very similar in imagery and slogans to the 1930s fascist propaganda of Oswald Mosley and the Blackshirts.

“Many people from Britain and Ireland fought and died defeating the Nazis and their wicked fascist ideology in the Second World War.

“This leaflet is a direct insult to their memory and whoever delivered them in Larne should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.

“Clearly this leaflet would be very frightening for someone from an ethnic minority background to receive and as such I have reported it to the police as a hate crime.

“While I was disappointed to see this disgusting literature being distributed in Larne I know the majority of people in the town will feel the same and will reject the message of hate it seeks to promote.”

In response to Mr Donnelly’s comments, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are aware and enquiries are ongoing.”