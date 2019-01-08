Police ‘following positive lines of enquiry’ after Newtownabbey attack

Police have renewed their appeal for information after Sunday night’s attack on five Romanian men in Monkstown.

A number of males forced their way into a property in the Hollybank Drive area at around 8:20pm on January 6 and assaulted the occupants with baseball bats.

Damage caused to the property in Monkstown. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

The victims sustained a number of injuries and one man had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

District Commander Superintendent Sue Steen said: “It is understandable that this incident has caused concern within the local community and I would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

“Whilst one of the victims has sustained a broken shoulder and stab wounds, the others thankfully sustained only minor injuries.

“I would reiterate that there can be no justification for this vicious attack or the extensive damage caused to the house. The actions of those responsible are not reflective of the wider community who have been vocal in their support for the victims.”

District Commander Superintendent Steen added: “At this stage we can say that, contrary to some media reports, there is no evidence to suggest a firearm was discharged in or at the property.

“The detectives working on this investigation are following a number of lines of enquiry but are still keen to hear from anyone who has information that could assist in identifying those involved.

“It is not acceptable for anyone to be physically attacked or threatened in their home so if you do know anything that could help, please ring us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is completely anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime, in this case one motivated purely by hate.”