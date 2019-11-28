Police get further 36 hours to quiz baby death suspect

A court has granted detectives a further 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man over the sudden death of a baby in Co Armagh.

Hunter Patrick McGleenon, aged 11 months, died suddenly at his Market Street home in Keady on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the man was detained in the Craigavon area is being questioned at Banbridge PSNI station.

On Thursday, the PSNI said they had been granted a further 36 hours – in additional to an initial 24-hour extension granted on Wednesday.

Hunter’s death has sparked an online fundraising drive to cover funeral and other expenses.

By Thursday afternoon the gofundme.com fundraising page had reached a total of more than £5,000.