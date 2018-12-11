Police given more time to question Padraig Fox murder suspect

Detectives investigating the murder of Padraig Fox have been granted additional time to question a 21 year-old man

Mr. Fox's body was found in a flat during early afternoon on Saturday in the Burrendale Park Road, off the Castlewellan Road in Newcastle, Co. Down.

Murder victim, 29 year-old Padraig Fox.

Another man, aged 26 years old remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

“We continue to appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 712 8/12/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," said Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce.