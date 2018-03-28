Police hope burglary arrest ‘provides reassurance’

Police in Londonderry say they hope the arrest of a 21-year-old on suspicion of three recent burglaries “provides some reassurance to the public”.

The man was arrested on suspicion of the burglaries in the Ardmore area today and taken into custody.

Chief Inspector Paul McCracken said: “Hopefully this arrest provides some reassurance to the public following recent burglaries in the city. Although there has been an increase in the number of residential burglaries this year, information from the community in recent weeks has led to arrests.

“One burglary is one too many, and we will ensure that it will remain a priority for us, ensuring that we bring as much patrol cover and preventative effort as we possibly can.”

He continued: “We are also aware of the impact that burglaries can have on individual householders. Don’t make it easy for them, stay alert to your surroundings and report anything suspicious to police immediately. In recent days we have seen burglars arrested and brought before the courts quite simply as a result of the public phoning in suspicious behaviour that enabled our officers to catch those involved.”

Chief Inspector McCracken continued: “Working together with the community and partners we have seen a significant reduction in Burglaries in Derry City & Strabane over the past 5 years however in recent months there has been a spike in burglaries. We need to work together to tackle this.”

He added: “Finally, we are encouraging everyone to report suspicious activity to us – no matter how insignificant it may seem, the report of a suspicious vehicle or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood can help us to prevent and detect crime. We would like all of you to help us spread the message. Talk to your family and neighbours about the top ten tips and the simple measures you can take to make your home more secure. Domestic burglary has been and will remain a priority for us.

“If you would like further advice on home security you can contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.”