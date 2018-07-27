Police hunt car in fatal Newry stabbing

Detectives from PSNIs Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of a 33-year-old man in the Carrivekeeney Road area of Newry yesterday are making a specific appeal for information about a car.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Shortly after 3pm yesterday afternoon Police received a report that a man had sustained stab wounds following an incident on Carrivekeeney Road.

“Police and other emergency services attended but the man unfortunately died at the scene.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested in the Newry area a short time later and remains in custody at this time.

“I am making a specific appeal for the public’s assistance in locating a blue coloured Peugeot 206, registration SX53 BYW, that we believe was involved in the murder.

“I believe this car is somewhere in the Newry area and I am appealing for anyone who sees the car not to touch it but to contact police immediately.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area of Carrivekeeney Road or the general Newry area who has any dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the Peugeot car to get in touch with us.

“Anyone with any information that can assist us with our enquiries can contact detectives in Newry on 101 quoting reference 845 26/07/18. “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”