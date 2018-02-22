Police hunt for three male suspects after Carrick burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at a house in the Bridewell Drive area of Carrickfergus on Wednesday, February 21.

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “It was reported that sometime between 11.30am and 1.45pm entry was gained to the property and a sum of money stolen from it.

“A blue Audi A4 was seen in the area around this time which was later abandoned and three potential male suspects made off from.

“Anyone with information should contact detectives in Larne on 101 quoting reference 863 of 21/02/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”