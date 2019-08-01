Police hunt man after south Belfast burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary at house in Belfast this afternoon.

Shortly before 3.35pm, police received a report that a male was seen running out of a house in the Belvoir Drive area.

It is believed that he gained entry to the property and a jewellery box had been opened. At this stage, nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “The male is described as being aged in his 20s and who made off towards the Belvoir Drive area.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1247 1/8/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”