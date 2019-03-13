Police hunt pair after attempted knifepoint robbery

Police are hunting two men who threatened shop workers at knifepoint in Belfast this morning.

The attempted armed robbery happened at a shop on the Antrim Road around 6.45am.

Two males, one armed with a knife, entered the shop and threatened staff. They then made off on foot empty handed. None of the staff members were physically hurt but were left were shaken by what had happened.

One of the men is described as being between 5’8” and 5’10” tall and of large build. He was wearing a burgundy, white and grey coloured Adidas top with white stripes down the sleeves, grey track bottoms and black and grey Nike Air Max trainers.

The second man is described as being between 5’6” and 5’8” tall and of slim build. He was wearing a dark grey coloured Trespass jacket with the hood, balaclava, grey track bottoms and light and grey Nike Air Max trainers.

Detective Sergeant McCallum is appealing for anyone who was in the area of Antrim Road close to Allworthy Avenue around the time of the incident who seen these two men or anyone acting suspiciously or anyone who witnessed the men as they fled from the scene to get in touch with detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 165 13/03/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.