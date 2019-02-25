Police hunt two suspects after Church theft

Police are on the hunt for two men after money was stolen from a church in Co Tyrone.

A collection box was forced open at the Church on Castlefin Road, Castlederg on Sunday evening.

Sergeant Neville Martin said: “We received a report at 6:20pm that a male had been inside the church on Castlefin Road and had damaged a candelabra. It was also reported that a collection box inside the church had been forced open and a sum of money was stolen. It’s believed this occurred between 5:35pm and 5:50pm, and the suspect was accompanied by another male at the time.

“Both suspects are described as being between 5’8’’ and 5’ 10’’ tall. One of them is described as being as being of an average build with dark hair and wore a blue coat, black tracksuit bottoms, white socks and black trainers. The second suspect is described as being of a slighter build, fairer haired and wore grey jogging bottoms, a black jacket with a grey hood, possible from a hooded top underneath.

“I want to appeal to anyone who knows anything about this incident, or who was in the area and saw two males matching the description of the suspects to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help us with our enquiries is asked to call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 1127 of 24/02/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”