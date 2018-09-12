Police hunting driver of car that flipped into air and landed on roof

The PSNI is trying to find the driver of a car that flipped into the air and landed on its roof on Tuesday evening.

The single vehicle road traffic collision occurred in Hollyhall Road area of Londonderry.

The car landed on its roof after it was flipped over.

Sergeant Rainey said: "Shortly before 7:25pm, it was reported that a car had flipped onto its side in the area. Traffic was affected as a result of the incident.

"The driver of the vehicle left the scene and we are keen to speak with him to help assist with our enquiries. He is described as being 5"9 in height, slim build and wearing a grey coloured tracksuit and dark shoes.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have dashcam footage to contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 1073 11/9/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."