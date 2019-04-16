Police in NI hunt hammer-wielding robber

Police are hunting a man who robbed a shop in south Belfast armed with a claw hammer yesterday evening.

The incident happened on University Road sometime between 7pm and 7.30pm.

PSNI.

Police said the suspect entered the premises and demanded money from a member of staff. He made off with a sum of money in the direction of College Gardens, where an accomplice was waiting on a moped.

The robber was described as being aged in his 20s and approximately 5’8” tall. He was wearing a motorcycle helmet and grey coloured track top and grey coloured track bottoms.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who was in the vicinity of University Road and who observed two males on a moped to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 1230 15/04/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.