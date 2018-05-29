Police investigate drugs link as one man dies and others fall ill

Police investigating a 34-year-old man’s death in Co Londonderry on Sunday have given a strong indication his death may be related to drug abuse.

Another man, aged 26, described by police as being in a serious condition, was taken to hospital for treatment but was released yesterday. He is understood to have been at the same house in Northland Road in Moneymore where the man died.

Although not confirmed by police who are awaiting the results of a post-mortem, it is understood the men fell ill having taken drugs at a party at the property.

Police believe that the two men were not the only people to fall ill because of drug consumption that evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster said: “We are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 34-year-old man from the Moneymore area late [on Sunday] night.

“While a post-mortem examination has yet to take place to determine the cause of this tragic death a possible link to drug or substance abuse is a strong line of inquiry.”

He said another man aged 26 had been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

DCI Foster said: “Our investigation is at an early stage but we believe that drugs may be a factor in both incidents.

“We also believe that a number of other people may have sought medical attention last night after becoming unwell following the consumption of drugs.”

He appealed for anyone who was at the property on Northland Road in Moneymore on Sunday or anyone who has any information about the incident to contact detectives based in Mid Ulster on 101.

He went on to issue a drugs warning: “Our advice is very simple: Do not take illegal drugs; do not take prescription medication that has not been prescribed for you and do not mix either with alcohol. The consequences of ignoring this advice can be life-threatening.”