Police investigate report of masked men in Newtownabbey

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the report of a group of masked men acting suspiciously in the Ballyduff Road area of Newtownabbey last night.
Detective Sergeant Coulter said: “We received a report at approximately 11.05pm on Sunday that a number of masked men had been standing outside a property in the Ballyduff Road area.
“Police attended and our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2307 of 25/08/19.”
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.