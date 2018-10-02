Police investigate sudden death

Police have been called to deal with a sudden death in the Cookstown area.

They were called to the Coolnafranky area of the Co Tyrone town on Monday morning.

A young woman in her twenties had died suddenly, police said.

A PSNI spokeswoman said that a post mortem is to be carried out to determine the cause of death.

“The are no further details at this stage,” she added.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 10am on Monday morning, following reports of an unconscious female in her twenties in the Coolnafranky area.

NIAS despatched an Emergency Ambulance to the incident, a spokeswoman said.

“Unfortunately, the patient was confirmed dead by paramedics at the scene,” she added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”