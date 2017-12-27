Police investigate sudden death of teenager in Castlewellan

Police investigating the sudden death of a 16-year-old in Castlewellan have arrested a man aged 18 on suspicion of murder.

The dead boy has been named locally as Conor Robb – a former pupil of St Malachy’s High School in the town.

Police later released the arrested man on bail pending further enquiries.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives are investigating the death of a teenage male in the Castlewellan area on Sunday, December 24.

“An 18 year-old-man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending further enquiries. There are no further details at this time.”