Police investigate suspected arson attack after bar targeted in blaze

Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at licensed premises at Railway Street, Armagh, today.

Inspector Gary Moore said: “A report was received at around 8am this morning of smoke coming from the Northern Bar.

“NIFRS personnel attended and extinguished the fire whilst police maintained a cordon in the area.

“Following an inspection of the premises we believe that entry had been gained to the bar sometime in the early hours of this morning and the bar then ransacked and set alight.”

The statement adds that police are “also investigating an incident at Mullacreevie Park, where a white Audi A6 car was set alight shortly before 5am this morning”.

“We are currently working to establish if both incidents are linked,” adds the statement.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Railway Street area, or at Mullacreevie Park, to contact officers in Armagh on 101 quoting reference number 182 04/03/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Earlier around 30 firefighters were called to deal with the blaze.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service then said there were four Fire Appliances, an Aerial Appliance and a Command Support Unit in attendance.