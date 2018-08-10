Police investigating after man’s body found

Police say they are investigating the discovery of a man’s body at a house in Co Tyrone yesterday morning.

A PSNI Detective Inspector said that, currently, police don’t believe a crime was committed in the man’s sudden death.

Detective Inspector Conor McStravick said: “Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man whose body was discovered in a house in the Derg Villas area of Strabane yesterday morning, Thursday, August 9.

He continued: “At this time, we do not believe that a crime has been committed. As with all sudden deaths, however, police need to establish what exactly has happened when someone has died. We have a duty to the Coroner as well as the family and loved ones to investigate the full circumstances.”

Detective Inspector McStravick continued: “Officers therefore continue to maintain a presence at the address until the investigation is concluded. This will be guided by the findings of the post mortem which will be carried out in due course.”