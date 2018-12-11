Police investigating arson attack at home of elderly man

Detectives investigating an arson attack at the home of an elderly man in Co Tyrone have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The attack occurred in the Beechway area of Cookstown on Sunday, December 9.

The arson attack occurred in the Beechway area of Cookstown. Pic by Google

T/Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Shortly before 3:45am, it was reported that two wheelie bins were placed at the front door of a flat in the area and set alight. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“An elderly man was inside the property at the time of the incident, but was not injured.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 321 9/12/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”