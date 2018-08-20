Police investigating arson attack at Sinn Fein offices

Police are investigating an overnight arson attack at Sinn Fein’s Connolly House offices in west Belfast.

The building on Andersonstown Road was targeted in the early hours of this morning.

“The fire was reported to us at around 4:50am. Police attended along with the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Damage was caused to a door at the rear of the building, and to fascia boarding. There was no damage reported to the inside of the building. Paint was also thrown at a front window of the building.

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around this time and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who has information which could assist our investigation to contact us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 162 of 20/08/18.”

Posting on Twitter, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey thanked the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts and said Sinn Fein would not be deterred by the attack.

“Our offices at Connolly House have been attacked and damaged. Thanks to the Fire brigade for putting the fire out. Police have it sealed off currently. Those responsible will not deter our work,” he commented.

In a subsequent statement, Mr Maskey condemned those responsible for the “disgraceful attack”.

“Last night’s disgraceful arson attack on our Connolly House office must be condemned by all. This was an attack on the democratic process,” he said.

“Clearly the people behind this are intent on trying to disrupt the services we provide to all the public.

“We have not yet been able to assess the extent of the damage but Sinn Féin will continue to provide a first-class service to the people of west Belfast whom we are proud to represent.”