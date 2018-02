The PSNI say they are investigating reports of a small explosion in West Belfast last night.

Police were called to a report of a small explosion at the rear of a house in Creeslough Court in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast shortly after 8pm.

Forensic experts pictured at the scene on Creeslough Court in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast where a small explosion took place on Wednesday evening. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Police enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 1198 of 7/2/18.”