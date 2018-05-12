Police investigating burglaries at commercial premises

Police are appealing for information in relation to two burglaries at commercial premises in Carryduff.

A break-in occurred at a business on Queensway sometime between 7:30pm on May 9 and 8:45am on May 10.

An appeal posted on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “Over the same period of time there was another burglary at The Jolly Fryer, Church Road, Carryduff, which is just around the corner.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously or any suspicious vehicles in the area, particularly around the time of 0030 hours, please contact us via phoning 101 and quoting reference number 245, 10/05/18.”