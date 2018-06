Police are hunting two young men who carried out a burglary in east Belfast on Wednesday, June 20.

The incident occurred in the North Road area shortly after 11:15am.

The two males were disturbed and made off empty handed.

“The two men were described as one wearing a grey and navy top and the other wearing all navy.

“Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 465 20/06/18,” a police spokesperson said.