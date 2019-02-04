Police investigating link between Belfast International Airport fight and N.I. graveyard incident

The P.S.N.I. has revealed it is investigating a possible link between a fight in Belfast International Airport and an incident at a graveyard in Northern Ireland.

A fight broke out in the departure lounge in Belfast International Airport on Saturday evening.

An image taken from the video footage of the fight in Belfast International Airport.

Video footage of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The P.S.N.I attended the scene but the investigation into what happened is being lead by airport police.

Earlier on Saturday the P.S.N.I. were called to the scene of a potential mass brawl involving up to 200 people in a graveyard near St. Mary's Church, Altinure, Co. Londonderry.

When asked if the P.S.N.I. was examining the possibility of a link between the two incidents a spokesperson for the police confirmed it was "a line of enquiry".

P.S.N.I. Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said the police knew that two rival groups had organised to meet near the graveyard.

"Following a pre-planned search of the area earlier in the morning, a number of items were seized including two loaded shotguns, a quantity of ammunition, a number of knives and blades, as well as a liquid believed to be acid," he said.

"However, as tensions between two groups escalated, it was necessary for officers to intervene and use minimal force including the use of their batons, given the number of people involved."

No arrests were made and there were no reports of any injuries.

It is believed both incidents involved members of the Traveller community.