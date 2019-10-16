Police investigating ‘suspicious approach to child’ in NI

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspicious approach was made to a child in NI.

In a post on social media PSNI North Belfast says: “Police are appealing for witnesses following the report of a suspicious approach to a boy in the Colinmill area of Dunmurry on Tuesday evening.” It is understood the boy is around 10-years-old. Inspector James Murphy said: “We received a report just after 10pm that at some time between 7pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday evening as the boy was crossing the Pantridge Road between Colinmill and Laurekbank, the male driver pulled up alongside him and spoke to the boy.” He said the man was said to have dark hair and a local accent. Police are appealing for anyone who saw the male talking to the boy to conta