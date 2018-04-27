Police investigating theft of quad from farm shed

Police officers investigating the theft of a quad bike from a property in Draperstown have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

According to a post on the PSNI Magherafelt Facebook page, the red-coloured Honda 250 quad was stolen from a farm shed on Brackaghlislea Road sometime between 6:30pm on April 25 and 9:30am the following day.

“This quad was a well used farming vehicle and was removed without the keys. It had damage to the red rack,” the post said.

“If anyone has any information please contact us on 101 quoting CC337 of 26/4/18 and help us share this in the local area to get this quad back to its owner plus an arrest.”

A subsequent post, accompanied by a picture of the stolen quad, added: “If you see this or anything similar on any buy and sell pages please let us know, any information at all is a great help and would be very much appreciated by the family.”

Information about the theft can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.