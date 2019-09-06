Police investigating video after attack on young boy

The PSNI is investigating the “circumstances surrounding a video” posted on social media after a young boy was assaulted and had to be taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for PSNI North Belfast said: “Police in north Belfast investigating an assault and the circumstances surrounding a video which was posted online earlier today (Thursday 5th September) are appealing for information.”

Sergeant Matt King said: “We have received a report that a male youth was assaulted and subsequently attended hospital for injuries he sustained. They are not believed to be serious and he has since been discharged from hospital.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this assault to contact police in Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 1697 05/09/19. I would also appeal to anyone in the video to also contact us as they may have information that could assist our enquiries.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”