Police investigation under way following a report of damage to an ATM in Tempo
Police are currently in attendance at the Cullion Road area of Tempo following a report of damage to an ATM.
By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:29 GMT- 1 min read
In a statement a PSNI spokesman said that ‘enquiries are ongoing’ and ‘an update will be provided in due course’
The news comes as detectives investigate the attempted theft of an ATM in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.
It happened in the early hours of March 14.